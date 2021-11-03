Pay It Forward: A Ralls hairdresser of 40 years receives a sweet surprise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union traveled to Ralls to bless Lydia Gonzales.

Lydia was nominated by her friend and customer Rhonda Cypert. Rhonda says she wanted to recognize Lydia’s heart for service that goes beyond the salon chair.

“She has a heart of gold, she’s done so much for others. And most of this has been out of pocket. She goes to nursing homes, to hospitals, to their own homes just to make them feel good and look good.”

Vicki Love from Westex Federal Credit Union surprised Lydia with a bouquet of flowers and a monetary donation. Lydia was brought to tears by the surprise and could not believe she was being recognized with this award,

“This has been such a shock, thank you. You know, its hard to put into words all the things these ladies mean to me. They’re just family.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

