Pay It Forward: Children’s Ministry receives monetary donation to help with Thanksgiving food baskets

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union travels to Smyer to bless the children’s ministry of Smyer First Baptist Church.

This group of children were nominated by Belinda Maye, a member of the church, for their giving back to the local community this holiday season.

The children’s ministry is raising money to make Thanksgiving baskets to hand out to those in need as well as raising money to stock their local food “blessing” box. Vicki Love from the credit union gave a monetary donation to this organization to help in their efforts.

“At this church how we are showing God’s love to all those that are in need is by all of this stuff so that people will have things that can’t afford to have a thanksgiving meal to celebrate.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

