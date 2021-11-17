Pay it Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination from a villager at High Point Village for a special volunteer, Lynn Miller.

Pay it Forward High Point Village (KCBD)

Lynn spends every Wednesday afternoon teaching a scrapbook class for the villagers. One of her scrap bookers, Mckenna, says Lynn deserves this award because of all the time she gives to them and how special she is.

“She makes it feel like we don’t have a disability, she makes it feel like we are just a normal person.”

Vicki Love with Westex Federal Credit Union surprised Lynn with a gift card for a spa and a monetary donation to treat herself. Lynn said she was humbled to receive this nomination and says it is her honor to do what she does.

“And this is why it is special to be here, you come here and you’re loved and you get to love back and it’s my pleasure to be here.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

