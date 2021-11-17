Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pay it Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination from a villager at High Point Village for a special volunteer, Lynn Miller.

Pay it Forward High Point Village
Pay it Forward High Point Village(KCBD)

Lynn spends every Wednesday afternoon teaching a scrapbook class for the villagers. One of her scrap bookers, Mckenna, says Lynn deserves this award because of all the time she gives to them and how special she is.

“She makes it feel like we don’t have a disability, she makes it feel like we are just a normal person.”

Vicki Love with Westex Federal Credit Union surprised Lynn with a gift card for a spa and a monetary donation to treat herself. Lynn said she was humbled to receive this nomination and says it is her honor to do what she does.

“And this is why it is special to be here, you come here and you’re loved and you get to love back and it’s my pleasure to be here.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple seriously injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Ave

Latest News

Pay it Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer
Pay It Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer
Pay it Forward: Smyer Children's Ministry
Pay It Forward: Children’s Ministry receives monetary donation to help with Thanksgiving food baskets
Pay It Forward - Wednesday, Nov. 10
Pay It Forward - Wednesday, Nov. 10
Pay It Forward
Pay It Forward: A Ralls hairdresser of 40 years receives a sweet surprise