Pay it Forward: Free turkeys and hams to United Supermarket customers

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union wanted to get in the holiday spirit by handing out turkeys and hams free of charge for some lucky shoppers at United at 50th and Indiana.

We hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving. If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

