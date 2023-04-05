Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son

Jordan Merchant, 32
Jordan Merchant, 32(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man involved in a South Lubbock crash that killed a mother and her nine-year-old son back in 2022.

32-year-old Jordan Merchant is charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Merchant on April 4. Police say Merchant turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday. He is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

On August 31, 2022, police responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 114th and Indiana Ave. Officers arrived and found nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson dead at the scene. The mother, 44-year-old Joni Smith, was found with serious injuries and taken to UMC where she later died.

Crash investigators say Smith was traveling north on Indiana and was attempting to turn left when she was struck by Merchant in the intersection.

An 11-year-old and three-year-old, who were also passengers in Smith’s car, were also taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Blazing Bouncers theft
LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Emergency crews responding to a semi truck rollover in I-27 and Marsha Sharp.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

Mug shots released by the Lubbock Police Department
Perry introduces bill to prevent release of mug shots before conviction
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 50% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640,...
Mobile home destroyed in South Lubbock Co. fire
The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit...
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association annual Plant Sale