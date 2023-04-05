Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man involved in a South Lubbock crash that killed a mother and her nine-year-old son back in 2022.

32-year-old Jordan Merchant is charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Merchant on April 4. Police say Merchant turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday. He is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

On August 31, 2022, police responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 114th and Indiana Ave. Officers arrived and found nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson dead at the scene. The mother, 44-year-old Joni Smith, was found with serious injuries and taken to UMC where she later died.

Crash investigators say Smith was traveling north on Indiana and was attempting to turn left when she was struck by Merchant in the intersection.

An 11-year-old and three-year-old, who were also passengers in Smith’s car, were also taken to UMC with serious injuries.

