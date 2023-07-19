Wednesday morning top stories: Search for murder suspect continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Search for murder suspect continues

36-year-old Antonine Manahan is wanted for the shooting death of Chad Reed

Police found his body last Tuesday at a home near East Auburn and North Zenith

Details here: Investigators searching for suspect in deadly East Lubbock shooting

UMC to install A.I. security

‘Zero Eyes’ can detect guns using existing surveillance cameras and notify security

The system will be implemented this month

Full story here: UMC to upgrade security system with AI technology

Community Coverage Tour making third stop in Hale Center

KCBD will be live broadcasting from Hale Center City Park at 5 and 6 o’clock

Tune in tonight for a look at the Hale County Farm and Ranch Museum plus we’ll show you improvements to the city park

Find tour schedule and town stories here

