Wednesday morning top stories: Search for murder suspect continues
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Search for murder suspect continues
- 36-year-old Antonine Manahan is wanted for the shooting death of Chad Reed
- Police found his body last Tuesday at a home near East Auburn and North Zenith
- Details here: Investigators searching for suspect in deadly East Lubbock shooting
UMC to install A.I. security
- ‘Zero Eyes’ can detect guns using existing surveillance cameras and notify security
- The system will be implemented this month
- Full story here: UMC to upgrade security system with AI technology
Community Coverage Tour making third stop in Hale Center
- KCBD will be live broadcasting from Hale Center City Park at 5 and 6 o’clock
- Tune in tonight for a look at the Hale County Farm and Ranch Museum plus we’ll show you improvements to the city park
- Find tour schedule and town stories here
