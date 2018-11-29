Sense of urgency trying to find next Texas Tech football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We are three weeks away from one of the biggest days for Division 1 College football programs – early signing day.
Early signing day is a new wrinkle that was installed last year by the NCAA.
The early signing period gives football athletes 72 hours to make a commitment official.
According to a Forbes article, approximately 2,800 student-athletes will sign a letter of intents to colleges each year.
During the 2017-18 early signing period, approximately 2,000 singed during the early signing period.
Which means, there is heightened sense of urgency for Texas Tech to find their new head coach before the early signing period.
“The early signing period becomes the signing period,” Texas Tech Athletics director Kirby Hocutt said. “I think we are seeing signs of more and more kids, signing in the early period… I just know, that we will see in the future, more and more decisions on coaching changes happening earlier due to the current climate with the early signing period.”
According to 24/7 sports, Texas Tech has 19 verbal commits that could sign during the early signing period.
Stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports as we will continue to follow any developments, as we will update you on air and online.
LATEST TEXAS TECH COACHING CHANGE COVERAGE:
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.