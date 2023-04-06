Thursday morning top stories: Man charged in deadly 2022 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged in deadly 2022 crash

A Lubbock man is now facing charges for a wreck that killed a mother and her 9-year-old son at 114th and Indiana last year

A witness says Jordan Merchant ran a red light and hit their vehicle

Full story here: Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son

Restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur

Police are looking for the person that vandalized the KFC sign near 50th and I-27 with a racial slur

The restaurant says hate has no place at KFC and asks that employees be treated with kindness

Read KFC’s full statement here: ‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur

Students walk out to protest gun violence

Thousands of students across the U.S. took part in a walkout to demand that lawmakers take action against gun violence

The protests came in response to the latest school shooting in Nashville that left six people dead

Read more here: Portland students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence

Cash App founder killed

Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App and CPO of Mobile Coin, is dead after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in San Francisco

So far, police have no motive or suspect

Details here: Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

