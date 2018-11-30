Reports: Matt Wells to be named Red Raiders head coach

Matt Wells is said to be in negotiation talks with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt (Source: Utah State University website)
By Pete Christy | November 29, 2018 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 6:32 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Thursday evening the website FootballScoop.com announced Wells had agreed to become the next head coach of the Red Raiders.

KCBD is working to independently verify the news, and waiting for an official announcement from Texas Tech.

A number of reports say the football team will meet with Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt Thursday evening, and that an official announcement will likely follow on Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sources tell KCBD Sports Kirby Hocutt is in current negotiations to hire Utah State University’s Matt Wells to be the Texas Tech football head coach.

Wells guided Utah State to a 10-2 record this season and he was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year. In six seasons, Wells has a 44-34 record coaching the Aggies.

The 45-year-old is 2-2 in Bowl games.

