Red Raider fans invited to new TTU football head coach Matt Wells news conference

LUBBOCK, TX (Texas Tech University) - Red Raider fans are invited to attend the introductory press conference for new head coach Matt Wells as doors will open to United Supermarkets Arena at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The news conference will begin at 11 a.m. on the arena floor.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will livestream the event on KCBD.com.
Fans should enter the arena through the northwest or southwest entrances (on Indiana Ave.) and then look for seating on the south end of the lower bowl.
Parking will be available for free in the lots immediately north and west of United Supermarkets Arena.
Wells joins the Red Raider family after spending the past six years as the head coach at Utah State where he led the Aggies to five bowl appearances and two 10-win seasons. Utah State is currently 10-2 this season and is ranked No. 24 nationally in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.